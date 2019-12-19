TORONTO -- Investors shrugged off the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history to push North American stock markets to record territory on positive signals about the trade deal with China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.06 points at 17,064.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.68 points at 28,376.96. The S&P 500 index was up 14.23 points at 3,205.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 59.49 points at 8,887.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.21 cents US compared with an average of 76.23 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was up 33 cents at US$61.18 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,484.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.