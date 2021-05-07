TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher and the loonie topped 82 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.48 points at 19,431.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.40 points at 34,701.93. The S&P 500 index was up 31.38 points at 4,233.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 180.99 points at 13,813.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.31 cents US compared with 81.97 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down nine cents at US$64.62 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$19.40 at US$1,835.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 14 cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021