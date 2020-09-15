TORONTO -- The industrial, telecommunication and utility sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 131.03 points at 16,491.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.39 points at 28,133.72. The S&P 500 index was up 29.61 points at 3,413.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 144.74 points at 11,201.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.84 cents US compared with 75.90 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 34 cents at US$37.60 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nearly five cents at nearly US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.00 at US$1,959.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$3.06 a pound.