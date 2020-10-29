TORONTO -- Gains in the financial sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading after sinking to a more than three-month low on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.31 points at 15,724.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.35 points at 26,633.30. The S&P 500 index was up 31.88 points at 3,302.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 153.27 points at 11,158.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.96 cents US compared with 75.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down US$1.34 at US$36.05 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.30 at US$1,872.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.