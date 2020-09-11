TORONTO -- Gains in the financial and industrial sectors helped fuel a triple-digit advance for Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 111.09 points at 16,296.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 243.39 points at 27,777.97. The S&P 500 index was up 22.93 points at 3,362.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.82 points at 10,983.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.98 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up 50 cents at US$37.80 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.30 at US$1,958.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020