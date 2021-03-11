TORONTO -- The energy and metals and mining sectors helped lead a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.43 points at 18,845.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.44 points at 32,632.46. The S&P 500 index was up 53.34 points at 3,952.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 299.00 points at 13,367.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.53 cents US compared with 79.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$65.54 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,721.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021