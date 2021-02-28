TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 206.66 points at 18,266.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 495.97 points at 31,428.34. The S&P 500 index was up 54.77 points at 3,865.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 193.28 points at 13,385.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.92 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up two cents at US$61.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$1,738.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021