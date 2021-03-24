TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in early trading as the price of oil regained some of the ground it lost Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.10 points at 18,775.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 197.62 points at 32,620.77. The S&P 500 index was up 18.32 points at 3,928.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.25 points at 13,263.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.47 cents US compared with 79.61 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.78 at US$59.54 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.40 at US$1,730.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021