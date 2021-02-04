TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed higher in early trading, helped by gains in the financial, technology and telecom sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.92 points at 17,944.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.70 points at 30,811.30. The S&P 500 index was up 10.83 points at 3,841.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.91 points at 13,662.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.02 cents US compared with 78.23 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 34 cents US at US$56.03 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$39.90 at US$1,795.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.