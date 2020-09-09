NEW YORK -- Canada's main stock index surged more than 200 points higher in early trading, boosted by a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 213.33 points at 16,312.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.34 points at 27,743.23. The S&P 500 index was up 44.36 points at 3,376.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 203.72 points at 11051.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.71 cents US compared with 75.81 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 56 cents at US$37.32 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.70 at US$1,950.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at nearly US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.