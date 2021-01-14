TORONTO -- Strength in the technology and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while the health care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.55 points at 17,979.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.56 points at 31,198.03. The S&P 500 index was up 7.58 points at 3,817.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.74 points at 13,176.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.83 cents US compared with 78.68 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 22 cents at US$52.69 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,848.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021