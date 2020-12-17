TORONTO -- Strength in the metals and mining sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading as the price of gold climbed higher and U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.36 points at 17,659.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.66 points at 30,317.20. The S&P 500 index was up 22.07 points at 3,723.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.89 points at 12,742.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.68 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was up 49 cents at US$48.49 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$34.70 at US$1,893.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.60 a pound.