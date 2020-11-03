TORONTO -- North American stock markets climbed higher in early trading even as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was still undetermined with the results in several key battleground states still to come.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.42 points to 15,984.57.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 222.61 points to 27,702.64. The S&P500 index was up 59.32 points to 3,428.34, while the Nasdaq composite index was up 328.05 points to 11,488.62.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.85 cents US compared to an average of 76.07 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 91 cents at US$38.57 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.20 at US$1,909.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.