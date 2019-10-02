North American stock markets tumble lower; loonie falls against U.S. dollar
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- The heavyweight industrial, financial and energy sectors led Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 179.57 points at 16,268.09.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 458.61 points at 26,114.43. The S&P 500 index was down 49.27 points at 2,890.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.77 points at 7,782.91.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.20 cents US compared with an average of 75.51 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was down US$1.02 at US$52.60 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.251 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,502.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.5750 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.
