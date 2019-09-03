North American stock markets tumble in late-morning trading, loonie down
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the heavyweight energy, financial and industrial sectors weighed on the market, as U.S. stocks also tumbled.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 64.11 points at 16,377.96.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 369.69 points at 26,033.59. The S&P 500 index was down 25.70 points at 2,900.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 79.40 points at 7,883.48.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.95 cents US compared with an average of 75.22 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was down US$1.79 at US$53.31 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 6.1 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$26.80 at US$1,556.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.95 cents at US$2.51 a pound.
