TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading amid broad-based losses led by the heavyweight financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.29 points at 17,513.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 364.72 points at 30,238.64. The S&P 500 index was down 36.98 points at 3,750.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.48 points at 13,289.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.06 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$52.97 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$37.20 at US$1,878.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.61 a pound.