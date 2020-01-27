TORONTO -- Stock markets fell in early trading after China raised the number of people infected with a potentially deadly virus and extended its Lunar New Year public holiday as a precaution against having the disease spread still further.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 147.89 points at 17,417.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 425.04 points at 28,564.69. The S&P 500 index was down 48.21 points at 3,247.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 174.27 points at 9,140.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.78 cents US, compared with an average of 76.10 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.38 at US$52.81 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 6.0 cents at US$1.930 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,583.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 6.60 cents at US$2.6180 a pound.