North American stock markets trade higher, loonie edges down against U.S. dollar
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 12:01AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 11:33AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index headed higher in late-morning trading, boosted by the industrial, technology and consumer staple sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.51 points at 15,648.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.28 points at 25,374.65. The S&P 500 index was up 7.82 points at 2,732.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.09 points at 7,392.63.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with an average of 76.18 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract down 12 cents at US$54.44 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 2.7 cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,318.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.10 cents at US$2.82 a pound.
