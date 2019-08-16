

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading at the end of a roller-coaster of a week for stock markets that has seen investors taken for a wild ride.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.67 points at 16,138.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 280.49 points at 25,859.88. The S&P 500 index was up 39.13 points at 2,886.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.89 points at 7,893.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.19 cents US, compared with an average of 75.05 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up 20 cents at US$54.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 5.7 cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13.90 at US$1,517.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.55 of a cent at US$2.59 a pound.