TORONTO -- North American stock markets surged for the first time since the start of the coronavirus following hefty liquidity injections from the world's largest central banks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 132.97 points at 17,512.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 407.82 points at 28,807.63. The S&P 500 index was up 48.67 points at 3,297.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 194.57 points or 2.1 per cent at 9,467.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.33 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 50 cents at US$49.61 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 5.3 cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$26.90 at US$1,555.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.5 cents at US$2.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.