TORONTO -- Major North American indexes rose today with the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index boosted by the energy sector as the price of oil rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index moved up 78.27 points to 16,575.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 289.93 points to 27,976.84. The S&P 500 index advanced 46.66 points to 3,380.35, while the Nasdaq composite added 229.42 points to 11,012.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.45 cents US compared with 75.24 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract rose US$1.06 to US$42.67 per barrel and the September natural gas contract fell nearly two cents to US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract gained US$2.70 to US$1,949.00 an ounce and the September copper contract advanced nearly two cents to US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.