TORONTO --

Canada's main stock index was up more than 400 points in early trading, but off its highs of the day, as investors shook off the fear that sent stocks down Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 483.46 points at 12,991.91 after gaining more than 700 points at the start of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 719.41 points at 21,920.03. The S&P 500 index was up 101.13 points at 2,581.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 275.43 points at 7,477.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.14 cents US, compared with an average of 72.36 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.30 at US$32.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 9.6 cents at US$1.937 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,588.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 4.40 cents at US$2.5165 a pound.