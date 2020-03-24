TORONTO -- North American stock markets surged higher at the start of trading as U.S. politicians moved toward a deal on an aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 718.30 points at 11,946.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,169.41 points at 19,761.34. The S&P 500 index was up 129.43 points at 2,366.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 366.98 points at 7,227.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.16 cents US compared with an average of 69.05 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 97 cents at US$24.33 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$1.740.

The April gold contract was up US$107.50 at US$1,675.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10.95 cents at US$2.2100 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.