

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets were fairly subdued despite the frenzy taking place in Washington, D.C., over efforts to impeach the U.S. president.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.11 points to 16,790.40, breaking a three-day slide.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.59 points at 26,891.12. The S&P 500 index was down 7.25 points at 2,977.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.72 points at 8,030.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.41 cents US compared with an average of 75.36 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down eight cents at US$56.48 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 7.5 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,515.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.45 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.