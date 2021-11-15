North American stock markets start week lower with commodity sectors mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index moved lower to start the trading week, while U.S. markets were relatively flat ahead of this week's release of U.S. retail sales and Canadian inflation numbers.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.45 points to 21,683.08 after closing at a record high to end last week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.86 points at 36,087.45. The S&P 500 index was down half a point at 4,682.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.11 points at 15,853.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.89 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up nine cents at US$80.88 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 22.6 cents at nearly US$5.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,866.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost five cents at US$4.40 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.