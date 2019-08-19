

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American markets got a lift to start the week on positive signs that the trade war between the U.S. and China isn't rapidly devolving.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 154.26 points at 16,304.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 249.78 points at 26,135.79. The S&P 500 index was up 34.97 points at 2,923.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.82 points at 8,002.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.20 cents US compared with an average of 75.27 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.33 at US$56.14 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12 at US$1,511.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.65 of a cent at US$2.60 a pound.