North American stock markets start the week lower ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 12:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 4:34PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week lower ahead of the resumption of trade talks on Thursday between the world's two largest economies.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 27.53 points at 16,421.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.70 points at 26,478.02. The S&P 500 index was down 13.22 points at 2,938.79, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.18 points at 7,956.29.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.15 cents US compared with an average of 75.09 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was down six cents at US$52.75 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 4.9 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,504.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.58 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Gender wage gap narrows to 13.3 per cent, women earn $4.13 less per hour: StatCan
- GE freezes pensions for 20K, trimming up to $6B in debt
- This in-flight meal tray was designed to be biodegradable
- GM restarts Ingersoll plant as scheduled despite ongoing U.S. strike
- HSBC reported to plan 10,000 job cuts globally