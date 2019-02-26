North American stock markets slide lower, loonie gains against U.S. dollar
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading despite gains in the energy sector, helped by a rising price for oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.77 points at 16,025.14.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.51 points at 25,915.47. The S&P 500 index was down 10.75 points at 2,783.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.22 points at 7,512.08.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.10 cents US compared with an average of 75.79 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up US$1.64 at US$57.14 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,325.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.65 of a cent at US$2.96 a pound.
