

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy sector weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.09 points at 16,026.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.48 points at 25,972.84. The S&P 500 index was down 1.93 points at 2,801.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.61 points at 7,584.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.02 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up 93 cents at US$56.73 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$12.40 at US$1,286.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.85 cents at US$2.91 a pound.