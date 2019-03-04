North American stock markets slide lower in late-morning trading, loonie down
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 12:01AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 1:00PM EST
TORONTO -- The energy sector weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also edged lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.09 points at 16,026.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.48 points at 25,972.84. The S&P 500 index was down 1.93 points at 2,801.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.61 points at 7,584.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.02 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was up 93 cents at US$56.73 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$12.40 at US$1,286.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.85 cents at US$2.91 a pound.
