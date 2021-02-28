TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index surged to a nearly 300-point gain in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets roared higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 290.41 points at 18,350.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 654.09 points at 31,586.46. The S&P 500 index was up 82.25 points at 3,893.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 305.96 points at 13,498.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.98 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up 39 cents US$61.89 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up less than penny US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,737.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021