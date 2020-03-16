TORONTO -- The U.S. futures market is pointed to another plunge on North American stock markets this morning.

Fears about the economic impact of COVID-19 have gripped investors despite a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to boost the economy.

Stock markets in Asia and Europe were down sharply despite the Fed's weekend cut to its interest rate.

Businesses have been closing their doors in an attempt to fight the spread of the virus.

The Fed chopped its key rate by a full percentage point -- to a range between zero and 0.25 per cent.

The central bank said the rate would stay there until the economy shows it can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.