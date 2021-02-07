TORONTO -- North American stock markets set new records to start the week as they climbed for a sixth-straight session on a broad-based rally led by commodities.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 194.36 points to 18,330.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.52 points at 31,385.76. The S&P 500 index was up 28.76 points at 3,915.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 131.34 points at 13,987.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.41 cents US compared with 78.28 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.12 at US$57.97 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$21.20 at US$1,834.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at nearly US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.