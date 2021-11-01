North American stock markets rise to start November; U.S. markets set record highs

TORONTO -

North American stock markets started November on the upswing with the U.S. markets all setting new record highs and Toronto market gaining one per cent as investors wait for midweek moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 209.94 points to 21,247.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.28 points at 35,913.84. The S&P 500 index was up 8.29 points at 4,613.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.53 points at 15,595.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.85 cents US compared with 80.75 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$84.05 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 24 cents at US$5.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.90 at US$1,795.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.6 cents at US$4.39 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.