TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week higher on positive economic signs out of China and renewed optimism for another U.S. stimulus package.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 177.46 points at 16,242.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 410.10 points at 27,584.06. The S&P 500 index was up 53.14 points at 3,351.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 203.96 points at 11,117.53.

Figures for the Canadian dollar were not immediately available.

The November crude contract was up 35 cents at US$40.60 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 1.2 cents at nearly US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16 at US$1,882.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.99 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.