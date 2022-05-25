North American stock markets rise in response to Fed rate increase outlook

TORONTO -

North American stock markets climbed after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting suggested the central bank won't be any more hawkish in aggressively raising interest rates in the months to come.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.55 points at 20,383.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 191.66 points at 32,120.28. The S&P 500 index was up 37.25 points at 3,978.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 170.29 points or 1.5 per cent at 11,434.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.90 cents US compared with 77.97 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 56 cents at US$110.33 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 15.7 cents at US$8.99 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$19.10 at US$1,846.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 5.1 cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022