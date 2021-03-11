TORONTO -- A broad-based rally moved Canada's main stock index further into record territory, while the loonie hit a two-week high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 154.57 points to 18,844.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 188.57 points at 32,485.59. The S&P 500 index was up 40.53 points at 3,939.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 329.84 points or 2.5 per cent at 13,398.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.61 cents US compared with 79.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.58 at US$66.02 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,722.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10.6 cents at US$4.14 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021