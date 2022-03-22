North American stock markets rise after investors digest hawkish Fed comments

TORONTO -

U.S. stock markets rebounded and Canada's main index moved further into record territory as investors digested hawkish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 65.22 points to 22,074.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 254.47 points at 34,807.46. The S&P 500 index was up 50.43 points at 4,511.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 270.36 points or nearly two per cent at 14,108.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.44 cents US compared with 79.41 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down 70 cents at US$109.27 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 28.7 cents at US$5.19 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8 at US$1,921.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.1 cents at US$4.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022