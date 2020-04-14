TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index resumed its climb in a broad-based rally despite another drop in crude oil prices since the U.S. brokered a supply cut deal.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 182.49 points at 14,258.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 558.99 points at 23,949.76. The S&P 500 index was up 84.43 points at 2,846.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 323.32 points or nearly four per cent at 8,406.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.92 cents US compared with an average of 71.76 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down US$2.30 at US$20.11 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 7.4 cents at US$1.65 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$7.50 at US$1,768.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.7 cents at US$2.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.