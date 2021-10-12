North American stock markets relatively flat ahead of Q3 results, inflation numbers
North American stock markets were relatively flat Tuesday as investors eagerly await the start of third-quarter earnings reports and the latest monthly inflation numbers.
The third quarter earnings season gets underway Wednesday with some U.S. banks. While overall results are expected to be higher, investors are watching for commentary on the impact of higher energy prices and supply chain issues.
“To me, the markets, whether it's Canada, the U.S., are just in a wait-and-see-approach, as they gather data,” said Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.
The executive assessments could give investors a glimpse into fourth quarter earnings, Chopra said in an interview.
“Are supply chain issues going to have an impact on the company's ability to produce goods and therefore they'll struggle to make their sales forecast in Q4.”
The U.S. will also report inflation numbers for September that could dictate how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to taper stimulus by reducing bond purchases.
The International Monetary Fund slightly downgraded its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.
In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9 per cent, compared with its projection in July of six per cent.
Chopra said the revision is certainly a negative, but added, “I think investors have already started to downgrade growth forecasts simply because of supply chain issues and higher inflation.”
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 20.81 points to 20,437.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 117.72 points at 34,378.34. The S&P 500 index was down 10.54 points at 4,350.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.27 points at 14,465.93.
Materials and utilities led the TSX higher.
The sector comprising metal, forestry and fertilizer companies increased 1.5 per cent as the price of gold inched higher, with shares of Lithium Americas Corp. surging 17.7 per cent and New Gold Inc. up 8.6 per cent.
The December gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,759.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.1 cents at US$4.33 a pound.
“With higher Inflation numbers there is the potential that investors go back to looking at gold as an inflation hedge,” Chopra said. “There may be some investors who are concerned and want to take some risk off, in which case they would go to the utilities area.”
Utilities were up 1.1 per cent, led by Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., which rose 8.4 per cent.
Energy fell slightly despite higher crude oil and natural gas prices as Arc Resources Ltd. decreased 3.4 per cent and Crescent Point Energy Corp. was down 3.3 per cent.
The November crude contract was up 12 cents at US$80.64 per barrel after reaching an intraday high of US$81.62 and the November natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$5.51 per mmBTU.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.25 cents US compared with 80.12 cents US on Friday.
Consumer discretionary lost 0.7 per cent even though shares of Dorel Industrials Inc. more than doubled to $21.09 after the Montreal-based company announced the sales of its sports division for US$81 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
- With files from The Associated Press
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Canada
-
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
-
Man accused of killing employee at Toronto law office now charged with first degree murder
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
-
Northern lights put on a show for Canadians this Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians were treated to a dazzling display of northern lights this week, as wide stripes of green filled the night sky — and social media feeds
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
World
-
Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time.
-
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
-
Train hits, kills three people in France thought to be sleeping migrants
A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.
-
Trump Organization in advanced talks to sell Washington hotel lease, source says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company is in advanced talks to sell the lease for its marquee hotel in Washington, DC, for more than US$370 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
U.S. House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
Members of the U.S. House are scrambling back to Washington on Tuesday to approve a short-term lift of the nation's debt limit and ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December.
-
Bus plunge, floods leave 29 dead in northern China
Chinese authorities said Tuesday that 14 people died after a bus plunged into a rushing river during heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north.
Politics
-
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Trudeau joins G20 leaders in pushing Taliban for aid access, respect for rights
Canada joined its G20 allies in pushing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers to allow humanitarian aid to better reach the country's suffering people.
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Health
-
Man develops recurring pneumonia from using natural, oil-based sinus remedies: case report
Canadian doctors have linked natural, oil-based decongestants to a case of persistent pneumonia in a 30-year-old patient who regularly gargled with flax seed oil and used a sesame oil nasal spray.
-
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
-
National survey results to inform new standards for long-term care
Residents should feel at home, respected, and safe in long-term care but the current reality doesn't come close, says a survey that will inform new national standards of care.
Sci-Tech
-
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
-
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
-
Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests
Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
Entertainment
-
Demi Lovato thinks the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' to extraterrestrials
Demi Lovato says the word 'aliens' is a derogatory term for extraterrestrials.
-
Netflix stands by Dave Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks
Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ2S+ advocates, artists and employees.
-
Gordon Lightfoot postpones tour dates in Western Canada due to COVID-19
Gordon Lightfoot is postponing a number of tour dates in Western Canada until late 2022 as COVID-19 infection rates soar in the region.
Business
-
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
-
North American stock markets relatively flat ahead of Q3 results, inflation numbers
North American stock markets were relatively flat Tuesday as investors eagerly await the start of third-quarter earnings reports and the latest monthly inflation numbers.
-
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Lifestyle
-
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
-
How one American woman was chosen to be the only tourist in Bhutan
When her husband of 30 years passed away in 2018, Fran Bak set off on a not-unlike-Elizabeth-Gilbert spiritual journey that would take her though Bali and India, and end with her being the only tourist given permission to enter the kingdom of Bhutan since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he meets COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Kyrie Irving won't play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games.
-
Allen ready to step up for Canadiens with star goaltender Price out to start season
Jake Allen and the rest of the Habs are getting set to start the season without stars Carey Price and Shea Weber.
-
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Autos
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
-
LG to pay GM US$1.9 billion to cover cost of Bolt recall for battery fires
General Motors will be getting $1.9 billion from its battery supplier LG to cover most of the cost of the expensive recall of the Chevrolet Bolt after a series of fires.