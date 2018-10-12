North American stock markets regain some of the ground lost earlier this week
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 5:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 12, 2018 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets regained some of their steep losses from earlier this week as they bounced back in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.56 points at 15,388.69.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 285.72 points at 25,338.55. The S&P 500 index was up 40.63 points at 2,769.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 166.83 points at 7,495.89.
The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.73 cents US compared with an average of 76.70 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up 37 cents at US$71.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 4.4 cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$7 at US$1,220.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.95 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.
