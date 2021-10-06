TORONTO -- North American stock markets recovered from early losses on potential signs of an extension to the U.S. debt ceiling deadline.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.23 points to 20,191.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 102.32 points at 34,416.99. The S&P 500 index was up 17.83 points at 4,363.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.08 points at 14,501.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.28 cents US compared with 79.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.50 at US$77.43 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 63.7 cents at US$5.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,761.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.5 cents at nearly US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.