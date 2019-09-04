

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets rebounded midweek from Tuesday's losses on positive geopolitical events in Hong Kong and London and some growth signs in China's services sector.

Markets first got a lift from Hong Kong announcing plans to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked protests. It was followed by politicians in the British House of Commons defying Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to withdraw from the European Union on Oct. 31 by voting to seek an extension of the Brexit deadline in a bid to seek a less chaotic exit from EU.

Markets view Hong Kong's overture as a potential easing of tensions in trade talks between China and the U.S. following three months of protests, said Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.

"China, by having Hong Kong withdraw the extradition bill, could be certainly a positive and that sets you up on a more positive tone for potential trade talks," he said in an interview.

Offsetting that read is the fact that there's been no announced dates for September negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

Despite the risk of a British election, preventing a hard Brexit is viewed favourably, said Chopra.

On top of that, a report said China's services sector grew at its fastest rate in three months in August.

There's been "market concern that global GDP growth was slowing because of the trade tension...but then China services sector's expanding and that's a positive signal that maybe we've reached the bottom of this slowdown period and better things will be ahead," said Chopra.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.61 points to 16,448.84, more than reversing Tuesday's loss of 42.84 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.45 points at 26,355.47. The S&P 500 index was up 31.51 points at 2,937.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.72 points or 1.3 per cent at 7,976.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.40 cents US compared with an average of 74.95 cents US on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada kept its overnight interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent.

The central bank failed to deliver on market expectations that it would provide some thoughts or commentary about potential rate cuts in October or later.

"When you have a U.S. central bank which is looking at cutting rates whereas the Canadian central bank is holding steady, at least for now, that's very supportive for the Canadian dollar," said Chopra.

Ten of the 11 major sectors of the TSX closed higher, led by materials, energy and consumer staples.

Materials rose as the December gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,560.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.7 cents at US$2.60 a pound. Eldorado Gold and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. were up 6.8 and 6.4 per cent respectively.

A near five-per-cent rise of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares helped push up the energy sector as the October crude contract climbed US$2.32 or 4.3 per cent at US$56.26 per barrel. The October natural gas contract was up 8.7 cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.

The health care sector was down 1.3 per cent as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Inc. sank 16.7 per cent.