TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rallied in late-morning trading as it posted a triple-digit gain to start the week following its worst losses since the financial crisis last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 131.20 points at 16,394.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 549.16 points at 25,958.52. The S&P 500 index was up 58.64 points at 3,012.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 162.48 points at 8,729.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.89 cents US compared with an average of 74.47 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.24 at US$46.00 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 5.7 cents at US$1.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$1,597.40 an ounce and the May copper contract up 2.90 cents at US$2.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 2, 2020.