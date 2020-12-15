TORONTO -- North American stock markets enjoyed a broad-based rally as improving U.S. stimulus hopes helped to increase gold prices overall and the materials sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 119.08 points at 17,506.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.76 points at 30,199.31. The S&P 500 index was up 47.13 points at 3,694.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 155.02 points at 12,595.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.60 cents US compared with 78.39 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$47.62 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$23.20 at US$1,855.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.8 cents at US$3.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020