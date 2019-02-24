North American stock markets rally as Trump holds off on raising tariffs
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 11:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 12:00PM EST
TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index head higher in late-morning trading as U.S. markets also rallied as U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese goods.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.52 points at 16,078.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 180.28 points at 26,212.09. The S&P 500 index was up 17.98 points at 2,810.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 70.78 points at 7,598.33.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.89 cents US compared with an average of 75.91 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.46 at US$55.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 3.4 cents at US$2.773 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,331.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.10 of a cent at US$2.9505 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- North American stock markets rally as Trump holds off on raising tariffs
- RRSP or TFSA? Sizing up the strengths of each investment fund
- GE sells biopharma unit for US$21 billion
- Half of business economists see U.S. recession by 2020: survey
- Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks