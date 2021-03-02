TORONTO -- North American stock markets were quieter after experiencing strong gains to start March.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 121.98 points to 18,421.60.

But U.S. markets were lower, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 143.99 points at 13,391.52. The S&P 500 index was down 31.53 points at 3,870.29, while the Nasdaq composite was down 230.04 points at 13,358.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.20 cents US compared with 78.98 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down 89 cents at US$59.75 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 6.2 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.60 at US$1,733.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10.9 cents at US$4.22 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.