TORONTO -- A broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange helped power Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rallied.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 226.20 points at 15,923.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 655.71 points at 27,580.76. The S&P 500 index was up 75.18 points at 3,385.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 230.27 points at 11,187.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.24 cents US compared with 75.43 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.37 at US$38.18 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$3.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.10 at US$1,907.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.