North American stock markets push higher in late-morning trading
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:53AM EDT
TORONTO -- The financial and materials sectors helped Canada's main stock index move up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.16 points at 16,650.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.16 points at 27,190.20. The S&P 500 index was up 9.48 points at 3,010.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.97 points at 8,208.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.74 cents US compared with an average of 75.87 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was down US$1.46 at US$54.29 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.568 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$18.70 at US$1,521.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.55 of a cent at US$2.6200 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Transat loss more than doubles as it works to complete Air Canada deal
- News media advocacy group criticizes Canada Post flyer distribution plans
- European Central Bank unveils new help for economy
- Top court won't hear bread price-fixing witness case
- North American stock markets push higher in late-morning trading