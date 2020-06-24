TORONTO -- North American stock markets plunged midweek as investors worried about the rise in COVID-19 infections and negative election polling data for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 270.37 points at 15,294.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 710.16 points at 25,445.94. The S&P 500 index was down 80.96 points at 3,050.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 222.20 points at 9,909.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.58 cents US compared with an average of 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down US$2.36 at US$38.01 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.66 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,775.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.