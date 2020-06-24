TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell nearly 300 points on broad-based weakness in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 294.45 points at 15,270.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 630.73 points at 25,525.37. The S&P 500 index was down 72.62 points at 3,058.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 206.40 points at 9,924.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents US compared with an average of 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down US$2.21 at US$38.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nearly two cents at US$1.71 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,788.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020